Posters projecting Rahul Gandhi as Lord Ram come up in Patna

PATNA: Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been portrayed as ''Lord Ram'' in some posters put up by Congress workers in Bihar's capital Patna.

According to news agency ANI, the posters believed to have been put by local Congress workers show the Gandhi scion dressed as 'Lord Ram'.

Bihar: Congress President Rahul Gandhi portrayed as Lord Ram on a poster in Patna. pic.twitter.com/La4ZcL64GY — ANI (@ANI) 29 January 2019

Rahul Gandhi has been placed at the centre of the posters.

Interestingly, the pictures of all top party leaders, including former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi's sister and newly-appointed party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and many others, have also been included in the posters.

In an apparent dig at the ruling BJP, which is known for its 'Hindutva' stand, the posters read ''They (BJP) kept chanting Ram-Ram, You (Rahul) live like Lord Ram.''

The posters also talk about the upcoming Congress rally - Jan Akansha Rally - which is scheduled to be held at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on February 3. The rally is expected to be addressed by Rahul Gandhi and top party leaders.

Last year, in September 2018, when Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to begin his party's campaign for Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections, posters portraying him as 'Shiv Bhakt Rahul Gandhi' were seen in the Bhopal.

The posters that were put up showed the Congress president offering water to a 'shiva- ling' with a picture of the Mount Kailash (Lord Shiva's abode) in the background.

Similarly, in September 2018, a poster put up by some Congress workers depicted Rahul Gandhi as a 'Brahmin'.

In the poster featuring Rahul Gandhi, each leader had the name of a caste written on them to show which caste they belonged to.

In the poster, 'Brahmin Samuday' was written in the caption below Rahul Gandhi's name to indicate that he belongs to the Brahmin community.

Not only Rahul Gandhi, his sister Priyanka too has featured in several posters put up by some disgruntled party workers in Uttar Pradesh.

Last year in October, several posters that read 'Priyanka Vadra missing' were put up by several unidentified men in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli.

The posters criticised Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for her absence from the constituency and asked if she will be back in the town only on the next Eid.