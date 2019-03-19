हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ajit Singh

RLD chief Ajit Singh to contest from Muzaffarnagar

According to a party statement here on Tuesday, Kunwar Narendra Singh will be party`s candidate for the Mathura constituency.

File photo

Lucknow: Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) President Chaudhary Ajit Singh will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. His son and party Vice-President Jayant Chaudhary will be in the fray from the Baghpat seat.

The Samajwadi Party (SP), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the RLD are in a poll alliance under which the SP will field candidates in 37 seats, the BSP 38 and the RLD three in the state. 

The alliance has decided not to field candidates in Raebareli and Amethi, represented in the 16th Lok Sabha by United Progressive Alliance chief Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Rahul Gandhim, respectively.

Ajit SinghRLDMuzaffarnagarLok Sabha electionsUttar Pradesh
