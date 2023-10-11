New Delhi: Bollywood superstar and often tagged fondly as Mr Perfectionist, Aamir Khan is a legendary figure in the Indian cinema. The actor has proved his acting prowess with some biggest blockbusters in his 3-decade long career. However, Aamir is not just an iconic actor but also a doting father. The superstar recently shared his insights into fatherhood during a conclave with a prominent news channel. In the interview, he opened up about his connection with his eldest child Junaid Khan, who is poised to make his mark in Bollywood as a producer.

The actor also shared that he will be making a special appearance in his son's film. Talking about Aamir shares, "Junaid is now entering Bollywood as a producer like my father. With a new director and a new team and I am happy with his work. I am doing a cameo in his movie for five minutes."

Prior to entering cinema, Junaid Khan devoted six years to the world of theater. His theatrical journey commenced in August 2017 with director Quasar Thakore Padamsee's rendition of Bertolt Brecht's 'Mother Courage and Her Children,' a powerful satire highlighting the senselessness of war. This marked the commencement of Junaid's dedicated exploration of the art of acting.

Speaking of Aamir's work front, the actor was last seen on the big screen in 2022 released 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. He will be collaborating with Sunny Deol Khan for a project. Aamir will be producing a movie with Sunny Deol as the lead actor. This will mark the actors’ first film together.

He is also set to make his comeback to acting after his last release 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which was the official remake of Hollywood hit 'Forrest Gump'. The upcoming film will be titled 'Sitaare Zameen Par'.