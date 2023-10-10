Zee News Entertainment blog brings all the latest buzz and updates from Bollywood and the entertainment world. Timeless beauty Rekha is celebrating her 69th birthday on October 10. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his 81st birthday on October 11. The B-Town legendary actor ringed his birthday with his family members including his wife Jaya Bachchan, daughter Shweta Bachchan, and grandchildren Navya Naveli, Aaradhya Bachchan and Agastya Bachchan.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, who had been keeping himself away from acting after his last release 'Laal Singh Chadha', confirmed Bollywood comeback with 'Sitaare Zameen Par'.

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was recently stranded in Israel after Hamas, a Palestinian Islamist outfit group, launched a surprise deadly attack on the country, killing hundreds of people, recalled 38 daunting hours she spent in the war-hit country.

