LIVE | Today's Trending Entertainment News & Bollywood Buzz: Amitabh Bachchan Rings In 81st Birthday With Family, Navya Naveli Shares Pic
We bring you the latest entertainment news and celebrity gossip from the most popular and talked-about industries, Bollywood, Tollywood, and Hollywood.
Trending Photos
Zee News Entertainment blog brings all the latest buzz and updates from Bollywood and the entertainment world. Timeless beauty Rekha is celebrating her 69th birthday on October 10. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his 81st birthday on October 11. The B-Town legendary actor ringed his birthday with his family members including his wife Jaya Bachchan, daughter Shweta Bachchan, and grandchildren Navya Naveli, Aaradhya Bachchan and Agastya Bachchan.
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, who had been keeping himself away from acting after his last release 'Laal Singh Chadha', confirmed Bollywood comeback with 'Sitaare Zameen Par'.
Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was recently stranded in Israel after Hamas, a Palestinian Islamist outfit group, launched a surprise deadly attack on the country, killing hundreds of people, recalled 38 daunting hours she spent in the war-hit country.
Amitabh Bachchan Greets Fans On 81st Birthday
Bollywood legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan rang in his birthday with wife Jaya Bachchan, their children and grandchildren at home. Amidst his birthday celebration, Big B also managed to take some time out for this as he sneaked out of his house for a few minutes and greeted the fans that had gathered outside his house to greet him on his birthday.
Bollywood News: Shweta Bachchan Drops Pics With Amitabh Bachchan On Birthday
Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan shared a collage of photos with her father and Bollywood megastar from his 81st birthday celebrations.
Bollywood News: Amitabh Bachchan Rings In His Birthday With Family
Bollywood legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan rang in his birthday with wife Jaya Bachchan, their children and grandchildren at home. Navya Naveli Nanda took to Instagram and dropped a few photos from the celebration. Shweta Bachchan too shared a collage of photos from the celebration on Instagram.
Aamir Khan announces his next film Sitare Zameen Par
Actor Aamir Khan, who took a break from the acting after his last film 'Laal Singh Chaddha', has announced his upcoming film and revealed that the title is 'Sitare Zameen Par'. The actor was speaking to News18 when he revealed that his upcoming film carries a similar theme to his 2007 film Taare Zameen Par.
Israel-Palestine War: Nushrratt Bharuccha Recalls Her Horrific Experience
Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was recently stranded in Israel after Hamas, a Palestinian Islamist outfit group, launched a surprise deadly attack on the country, killing hundreds of people, recalled 38 daunting hours she spent in the war-hit country. The actress thanked the government for bringing her back to the country from the war zone area and prayed for peace to prevail in the area.
Tiger 3: Katrina Kaif Looks Savage As Agent Zoya
Katrina Kaif makes a stunning appearance as Agent Zoya in the much-anticipated movie Tiger 3. The anticipation soared to new heights with the release of the individual poster showcasing Katrina Kaif, offering a tantalising glimpse of the thrilling action and intrigue that await eager audiences.
The poster showcases Katrina in a fierce and intense avatar, perfectly embodying the role of Agent Zoya, a character she first portrayed in Ek Tha Tiger and later reprised in Tiger Zinda Hai.
Box Office Collections: Thank You For Coming Vs Mission Raniganj
Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill's 'Thank You For Coming' and Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Raniganj' finally hit theatres on October 6. The films have garnered mixed reviews from audiences and critics and are competing against each other at the box office. The films had a good start but have now gotten slow in the collections after their first weekend.
Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill's sex comedy received a poor response at the box office on its opening weekend and the film fell further on Monday. It collected around Rs 35 lakhs on Monday as per early estimates reported by Sacnilk.com.
Entertainment News: Vijay Antony's Wife Pays Tribute To Daughter
Meera, Tamil film actor Vijay Antony and Fatima's daughter died by suicide on September 19. On Oct 9, Fatima paid a heartfelt tribute to her daughter. She took to her X account and stated that she is struggling to keep going and wishes Meera would return to her family.
Her post read, "If I'd known u will live only for 16 yrs, I would have just kept u very very close to me,not even shown you to the sun and moon,am drowning and dying with ur thoughts,can't live without you ,come back to babba and amma.laara keeps waiting for u,love u Thangam @vijayantony"
If I’d known u will live only for 16 yrs,
I would have just kept u very very close to me,not even shown you to the sun and moon,am drowning and dying with ur thoughts,can’t live without you ,come back to babba and amma.laara keeps waiting for u,love u Thangam@vijayantony pic.twitter.com/7PAQ5Ji9qp
— Fatima Meera Vijay Antony (@mrsvijayantony) October 9, 2023
Entertainment News: Happy Birthday Rekha
As legendary actress Rekha celebrates her 69th birthday on October 10, let's take a look at some lesser-known facts about her.
Bollywood Latest News: Fukrey 3 Collects Rs 100 Crore
Excel Entertainment's latest release 'Fukrey 3' arrived with a lot of fun and laughter on the big screen with its release. Bringing the 'Fukra' gang and 'Bholi Punjaban' back with double the madness, the film has been ruling the hearts of the masses. Not just in India but film has been receiving an abundance of love from all across the world.
Bollywood Update: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Nayanthara To Team Up For Baiju Bawra?
'Baiju Bawra' is believed to one of the dream projects of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Multiple speculations about the lead cast of the period-drama have been made over the years, but there has been no official confirmation from Sanjay Leela Bhansali so far. As per the latest buzz, actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are rumoured to headline the film. It has also been reported that actress Nayanthara, who was recently seen in Atlee's blockbuster film 'Jawan', will be a part of the project. The film is said to go on floors next year. However, there is no official statement from the filmmaker as of now.
Entertainment News: Vignesh Shivan Drops Pics With Wife Nayanthara
Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan has shared some adorable photos with actress and his wife Nayanthara on Instagram. He captioned the post, "avalodirukkum Oru vidha snehithan aanaaen." Actress Nayanthara is seen decked up in a beautiful green top and matching pants, while Vignesh donned a yellow shirt that he teamed up with a white T-shirt and black pants. Earlier, Vignesh posted a picture of the family celebrating the twins first birthday in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Bollywood News: Shehnaaz Gill Hospitalised
Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill, who was recently seen in sex-comedy 'Thank You For Coming', was admitted to the hospital. The actress shared the update with her fans through her Instagram Live session. She posted on the social media platform, "Dekho time sabka aata hai, sabka jata hai. Mere saath bhi vahi hua hai. Fir aaega thode din baad. Guys, I'm fine now. Mai theek nhi thi. Mujhey infection hogaya tha. Maine na sandwich kha liya tha." Film producer Rhea Kapoor, who collaborated with Shehnaaz on 'Thank You For Coming', visited the hospital in Mumbai and met the actress.
Bollywood News: Sara Ali Khan Drops Photos From Vacation
Actress Sara Ali Khan is a travel buff and there is no denying to it. The actress often takes off to exotic vacations with her close friends and family when not shooting. She is also quite active on social media and loves treating her fans with daily updates from her life. Sara, who is currently vacationing in London with her mother and veteran actress Amrita Singh, shared a string of pictures of her holiday.
She captioned the post, "Villains in Villayat. Kabhi workout ya coffee. Kabhi breaking diet. But all the while- my bright bold colours causing a riot. May mommy and me always paint the town red- that's my true Aayat."