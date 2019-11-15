close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Prithviraj

Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar perform pooja before shooting for 'Prithviraj' —Watch

Manushi Chhillar will be making her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar starrer 'Prithviraj'. 

Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar perform pooja before shooting for &#039;Prithviraj&#039; —Watch
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The beautiful Manushi Chhillar, who won the Miss World crown in 2017, is all set to make her big-screen debut with 'Prithviraj'. Manushi's fans had been waiting for this day since a long time and are elated with the news. She will be starring along with superstar Akshay Kumar in the Yash Raj Films production.

Earlier today, the film's official announcement was made via social media. Shortly after that, Akshay and Manushi shared videos and pics from the film's muhurat puja.

Sharing a video, Akshay wrote, '' Here's to auspicious beginnings  Stepping into the world of #Prithviraj. In theatres #Diwali2020!

Need your love and best wishes as always.

@ManushiChhillar

#DrChandraprakashDwivedi

@yrfin Diwali 2020.''

On the other hand, Manushi shared a pic and captioned it as, “Feeling blessed

#Prithviraj puja #Diwali2020

@akshaykumar

#DrChandraprakashDwivedi

@yrf

@PrithvirajMovie”

Check out their posts here:

The film, as can be inferred from the name, will be based on the life and heroism of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj. Manushi plays the beautiful princess Sanyogita in the film.

'Prithviraj' is set to arrive in theatres during Diwali 2020.

Tags:
PrithvirajManushi ChhillarAkshay Kumar
Next
Story

Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' release date locked

Must Watch

PT13M47S

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed ISIS-level horror says Kashmiri Pandit Sunanda Vashisht