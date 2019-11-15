Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar perform pooja before shooting for 'Prithviraj' —Watch

New Delhi: The beautiful Manushi Chhillar, who won the Miss World crown in 2017, is all set to make her big-screen debut with 'Prithviraj'. Manushi's fans had been waiting for this day since a long time and are elated with the news. She will be starring along with superstar Akshay Kumar in the Yash Raj Films production.

Earlier today, the film's official announcement was made via social media. Shortly after that, Akshay and Manushi shared videos and pics from the film's muhurat puja.

Sharing a video, Akshay wrote, '' Here's to auspicious beginnings Stepping into the world of #Prithviraj. In theatres #Diwali2020!

Need your love and best wishes as always.

@ManushiChhillar

#DrChandraprakashDwivedi

@yrfin Diwali 2020.''

On the other hand, Manushi shared a pic and captioned it as, “Feeling blessed

#Prithviraj puja #Diwali2020

@akshaykumar

#DrChandraprakashDwivedi

@yrf

@PrithvirajMovie”

Check out their posts here:

The film, as can be inferred from the name, will be based on the life and heroism of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj. Manushi plays the beautiful princess Sanyogita in the film.

'Prithviraj' is set to arrive in theatres during Diwali 2020.