हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Alakh

Alakh presents a heart-wrenching story of hope amid lockdown

Depicting how people survived and braved through all odds during the COVID-19 outbreak, filmmaker Rahul Daksh has come up with a movie titled Alakh - Story of Hope.

Alakh presents a heart-wrenching story of hope amid lockdown

New Delhi: Amid the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic, several lives were lost and many households were left broken. Depicting how people survived and braved through all odds during the COVID-19 outbreak, a film by Rahul Daksh titled Alakh - Story of Hope has been released online.

The film's plot shows how a lower-middle-class father-daughter duo who had a tough time mid-COVID induced lockdown in the country. Alakh is an emotional journey of surviving global lockdown and coming out victorious delivering a sweet positive message for society.

The emotional drama throws light on pertinent issues such as female education, Swachh Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Alakhalakh filmCOVID-19Coronavirusalakh the story of hope
Next
Story

James Bond Daniel Craig's ‘No Time To Die’ to release in India on THIS date!

Must Watch

PT5M27S

Bollywood Breaking: Who is eyeing 'Tiger' Salman Khan in Turkey?