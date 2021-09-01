Alakh presents a heart-wrenching story of hope amid lockdown

New Delhi: Amid the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic, several lives were lost and many households were left broken. Depicting how people survived and braved through all odds during the COVID-19 outbreak, a film by Rahul Daksh titled Alakh - Story of Hope has been released online.

The film's plot shows how a lower-middle-class father-daughter duo who had a tough time mid-COVID induced lockdown in the country. Alakh is an emotional journey of surviving global lockdown and coming out victorious delivering a sweet positive message for society.

The emotional drama throws light on pertinent issues such as female education, Swachh Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat.