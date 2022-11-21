Alaya F opens up on working with Kartik Aaryan in ‘Freddy’, says, ‘He has such energy and enthusiasm...’

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan's most awaited film ‘Freddy’ is about the journey of Dr. Freddy Ginwala, a shy, lonely and socially awkward person who loves playing with his miniature planes and the only friend he has is his pet turtle ‘Hardy ’. Filled with unusual twists, turns and chaos of emotions, ‘Freddy’ will keep the audiences at the edge of their seats.

Alaya F who marks her second feature film with ‘Freddy’, shared her experience of working opposite Bollywood’s one of the most sought-after actors, Kartik Aaryan. “Working with Kartik was not only a wonderful experience overall, but I think I also learned a lot from him. He has such energy and enthusiasm for the films he does. He’s so driven and so hard working that it sets a really high benchmark. Seeing him work and working with him validated my core belief, that if you’re obsessed with your work and if you consistently work hard, nothing can stop you from achieving everything you want and more.”

This is how Kartik introduced Alaya F's character

Pic courtesy - Instagram

Disney+ Hotstar recently announced their upcoming spine-chilling romantic thriller ‘Freddy’. Produced by Balaji Telefilms Ltd, NH Studioz and Northern Lights Films, directed by Shashanka Ghosh and starring Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F, the film will release on December 2, 2022 exclusively on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Alaya F made her debut in Bollywood with ‘Jawaani Janemann’ alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. Kartik, on the other hand, has delivered a blockbuster like ‘Bhool Bhulaiyya 2’ this year.