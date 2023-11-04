Alia Bhatt Recalls Getting Emotional With Kriti Sanon Before Receiving National Award

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt recalls the getting emotional with Kriti Sanon before receiving the national award, says "It was just two young girls living the dream and feeling a moment of gratitude."

The national film award ceremony happened recently in Delhi where Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt were honored with the best actress award for their path-breaking performance in 'MiMi' and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' respectively.

Recently, Alia Bhatt shared the memorable moments she had with Kriti. "If I had to recall, exactly what happened, it was quite a lovely moment that Kriti and I shared together. She was standing in front of me and she looked back at me and said 'I just wanted to give you a hug' and I just hugged her and we both got emotional. It was just two young girls living the dream and feeling a moment of gratitude and with gratitude sharing it with each other. Literally we both had tears in our eyes after that moment. Then we had to get out of the hug because we will start weeping over here, which we don't want. So yes, that was actually quite a special moment. "

Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt indeed delivered the best performance of their career with 'MiMi' and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' respectively. While both actresses proved the mettle of their acting, they also showed how strong powerful characters can change the game for themselves, and today both of them are standing as the leading ladies of the industry.

On the work front, Kriti will be seen in Rhea Kapoor's 'The Crew' and an untitled film with Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen in 'Jigra'.