close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan's first look from 'Chehre' will leave you intrigued—See pics

Mr Bachchan's first look from 'Chehre' is now out!

Amitabh Bachchan&#039;s first look from &#039;Chehre&#039; will leave you intrigued—See pics
Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has teamed up with actor Emraan Hashmi for a thriller film titled 'Chehre'. The film was announced a few days ago and fans are eager to see Bachchan senior pair up with the 'Jannat' actor for the first time.

Adding to the excitement level, Mr Bachchan's first look from the film is now out and he looks intriguing. From the stills, it appears as if Bachchan will be playing the role of a university dean but we can't be sure. Details of his role are being kept under the wraps.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the news. He wrote, “Amitabh Bachchan's look from mystery thriller #Chehre... Costars Emraan Hashmi... Directed by Rumi Jafry... Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment P Ltd... 21 Feb 2020 release.”

Bachchan also shared a picture from the film sets on Twitter. He wrote, “T 3161 - Another meter down .. started new film with Rumi Jafry .. "CHEHRE" .. a long standing commitment, now fructifying ..”

Apart from 'Chehre', Bachchan senior will be seen in Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Brahmastra'. The film was earlier going to hit the silver screens in December 2019 but will now release next year. It has been helmed by Ayan Mukerji and is one the most-anticipated films of 2020.

Tags:
Amitabh BachchanEmraan Hashmi
Next
Story

Halle Berry wants to do more Bond films

Must Watch

PT1M22S

5W1H: 46 percent Voter turnout till now in Delhi