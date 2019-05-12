Amitabh Bachchan's first look from 'Chehre' will leave you intrigued—See pics

New Delhi: Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has teamed up with actor Emraan Hashmi for a thriller film titled 'Chehre'. The film was announced a few days ago and fans are eager to see Bachchan senior pair up with the 'Jannat' actor for the first time.

Adding to the excitement level, Mr Bachchan's first look from the film is now out and he looks intriguing. From the stills, it appears as if Bachchan will be playing the role of a university dean but we can't be sure. Details of his role are being kept under the wraps.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the news. He wrote, “Amitabh Bachchan's look from mystery thriller #Chehre... Costars Emraan Hashmi... Directed by Rumi Jafry... Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment P Ltd... 21 Feb 2020 release.”

Amitabh Bachchan's look from mystery thriller #Chehre... Costars Emraan Hashmi... Directed by Rumi Jafry... Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment P Ltd... 21 Feb 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/xSwmBVbHlF — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 12, 2019

Bachchan also shared a picture from the film sets on Twitter. He wrote, “T 3161 - Another meter down .. started new film with Rumi Jafry .. "CHEHRE" .. a long standing commitment, now fructifying ..”

T 3161 - Another meter down .. started new film with Rumi Jafry .. "CHEHRE" .. a long standing commitment, now fructifying .. pic.twitter.com/MesZ15w8Yx — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 12, 2019

Apart from 'Chehre', Bachchan senior will be seen in Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Brahmastra'. The film was earlier going to hit the silver screens in December 2019 but will now release next year. It has been helmed by Ayan Mukerji and is one the most-anticipated films of 2020.