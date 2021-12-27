हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Anubhav Sinha wraps production of Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Bheed'

'Bheed', which also stars Bhumi Pednekar, is jointly produced by Sinha and Bhushan Kumar, who previously backed the filmmaker's 'Thappad'.

Mumbai: Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha on Sunday announced he has finished filming his forthcoming social-drama 'Bheed'. The film, which stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead, went on floors in November in Lucknow. 

Sinha took to Instagram and shared a picture of his crew. "And that's a movie wrap. #Bheed," the director, known for helming films such as 'Mulk', 'Article 15', and 'Thappad', captioned the photo.

During the film's announcement in October, Rao had described 'Bheed' as a film with an 'important subject'. The actor finished his work on the film on Thursday.

Besides this film, Sinha's upcoming directorial venture 'Anek' is currently in post-production. It reunites the filmmaker with his 'Article 15' actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

