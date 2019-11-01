close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's 'Panipat' first poster unveiled – See inside

Renowned fashion designer Neeta Lulla, who helped create Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Paro look in 'Devdas' has designed the costumes for 'Panipat'.

Arjun Kapoor-Kriti Sanon&#039;s &#039;Panipat&#039; first poster unveiled – See inside
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Ace filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama 'Panipat' boasts of having a starry ensemble star cast with faces like Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon and Zeenat Aman in lead roles.

The makers have unveiled the first poster of the movie on social media. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared it with fans. He wrote: “Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Zeenat Aman... First poster of Ashutosh Gowariker's #Panipat... Produced by Sunita Gowariker and Rohit Shelatkar... Worldwide release by Reliance Entertainment on 6 Dec 2019.”

The period drama will present the story based on the Third Battle of Panipat. It has been produced by Sunita Gowariker and Rohit Shelatkar. The film will hit the screens on December 6, 2019.

Renowned fashion designer Neeta Lulla, who helped create Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Paro look in 'Devdas' has designed the costumes for 'Panipat'.

Also, the audience will get to watch veteran actresses such as Padmini Kolhapure and Zeenat Aman together on-screen after a long hiatus.

 

Tags:
Arjun KapoorKriti SanonPanipatpanipat posterfirst look
Next
Story

Ujda Chaman movie review: Humour hits a bald patch

Must Watch

PT2M4S

BMC Removes Hoardings Outside Matoshree Calling ‘CM Maharashtra Only Aditya Thackeray’