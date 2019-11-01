Arjun Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's 'Panipat' first poster unveiled – See inside

New Delhi: Ace filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama 'Panipat' boasts of having a starry ensemble star cast with faces like Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon and Zeenat Aman in lead roles.

The makers have unveiled the first poster of the movie on social media. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared it with fans. He wrote: “Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Zeenat Aman... First poster of Ashutosh Gowariker's #Panipat... Produced by Sunita Gowariker and Rohit Shelatkar... Worldwide release by Reliance Entertainment on 6 Dec 2019.”

The period drama will present the story based on the Third Battle of Panipat. It has been produced by Sunita Gowariker and Rohit Shelatkar. The film will hit the screens on December 6, 2019.

Renowned fashion designer Neeta Lulla, who helped create Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Paro look in 'Devdas' has designed the costumes for 'Panipat'.

Also, the audience will get to watch veteran actresses such as Padmini Kolhapure and Zeenat Aman together on-screen after a long hiatus.