Award-Winning 'Girls Will Be Girls' Premieres on Prime Video on THIS Date

New Delhi: Prime Video announces exclusive streaming premiere date of the Award-Winning Film, 'Girls Will Be Girls', a coming-of-age drama produced under the banner of Pushing Buttons Studios, Dolce Vita Films and Crawling Angel Films.

Produced by Richa Chadha, Claire Chassagne, and Shuchi Talati with Ali Fazal serving as executive producer Written and directed by Shuchi Talati, Girls Will Be Girls introduces young talents Preeti Panigrahi, and Kesav Binoy Kiron in lead roles, along with Kani Kusruti.

About Girls Will Be Girls

With a poignant and powerful narrative, Girls Will Be Girls delves into the complexities of adolescence and societal expectations, seen through the female gaze. The film follows 18-year-old Mira, as she navigates her rebellious awakening and emotional turmoil, intertwined with her mother’s own unfulfilled coming-of-age experiences. The trailer for Girls Will Be Girls offers a visually captivating glimpse into what promises to be a cinematic gem. It hooks viewers right from the start, taking them on a rollercoaster journey through Mira’s eyes. With its rich storytelling and compelling characters, the film leaves an impression on viewers, making it a must-watch.

Richa Chadha, the co-producer of the film, shared some insight about the film, “Girls Will Be Girls is a film that captures the raw and authentic experiences of young adults, reflecting the rebellious spirit of adolescence while exploring the challenges of adulting, where inter-generational conflicts and struggle for independence are common. We are thrilled that the universal theme of our dream project has resonated with audiences worldwide, earning international acclaim and recognition at some of the most prominent film festivals. With the film now set for an exclusive digital launch on Prime Video in India, we are excited for it to reach the audiences across the country who may see echoes of their own journeys in Mira’s story.”

Girls Will Be Girls had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival and has captivated audiences worldwide with screenings at TIFF (Toronto International Film Festival) and Cannes 2024. It won multiple awards at prestigious international festivals, and recently had its Indian premiere at MAMI Film Festival.

Girls Will Be Girls will premiere exclusively in India on Prime Video on December 18th.