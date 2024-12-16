Azaad: Aaman Devgan, Rasha Thadani, And Abhishek Kapoor Witness The Mesmerizing Ganga Aarti In Varanasi, See Pics

The much-anticipated film Azaad, starring Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani, has been creating buzz ever since its first song, Birangay, was released. Recently, director Abhishek Kapoor, along with the lead stars, visited Varanasi, the spiritual heart of India, as part of their promotional journey.

After engaging with fans in cities like Jaipur and Prayagraj, the trio made their way to the sacred city of Varanasi. They experienced the enchanting Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat, a spiritual ritual that captivated them with its grandeur and devotion. Following the Aarti, the team sought blessings at the iconic Kashi Vishwanath Temple, soaking in the divine atmosphere.

Director Abhishek Kapoor expressed his deep gratitude for the experience, saying, “I am very grateful to witness and perform the Ganga Aarti and seek blessings at Kashi Vishwanath. It feels like a complete circle for me—having done Kedarnath and now starting another chapter with Azaad, under Mahadev’s blessings.” Kapoor’s emotional connection to spirituality and Indian culture adds a meaningful layer to his storytelling.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, Azaad promises to be an intense cinematic journey. The film features Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani in pivotal roles, alongside Ajay Devgn in a powerful performance and Diana Penty adding her charm to the narrative.

Set to release in theatres on January 17, 2025, Azaad is expected to offer an immersive tale of love, loyalty, and resilience, making it one of the most awaited films of the year.