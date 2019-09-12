close

Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor starrer goes on floors—Pics

Shooting for Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Baaghi 3' has begun. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh and is being helmed by Ahmed Khan.

New Delhi: Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor are ready to set the silver screens ablaze with 'Baaghi 3'. The film's shoot has begun and we are sure fans are quite eager to watch the duo after their spectacular performances in 'Baaghi'.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter. He wrote, “Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh... #Baaghi3 filming begins today... Directed by Ahmed Khan... Screenplay by Farhad Samji... Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala... Co-produced by Fox Star Studios.”

'Baaghi 3' also stars actor Riteish Deshmukh; the details of his role are being kept under the wraps.

The previous 'Baaghi' and 'Baaghi 2' did wonders at the box office. The first part had Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead while Tiger's rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani starred as the leading lady in second. Tiger and Disha's chemistry set the screens on fire and was much adored by fans. 

With Shraddha returning to the franchise and Riteish playing a pivotal role in 'Baaghi 3', it will be interesting to see how the film fares.

