Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Crosses Rs 200 Crore Mark On Day 10

Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 xrosses Rs 200 Crore mark at the Box Office, making this a huge milestone in his career.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 11, 2024, 04:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has crossed the Rs 200 Crore mark, reaching Rs 216.76 CR in just 10 days. Its steady growth, particularly during the second weekend, highlights its universal appeal, with families flocking to theaters. The film’s mix of humor, suspense, and emotion continues to draw strong audiences, ensuring it stays at the top. With no signs of slowing down, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is poised for even more success in its third week.

Day-wise Collections:
Day 1: ₹36.6 Cr
Day 2: ₹38.4 Cr
Day 3: ₹35.2 Cr
Day 4: ₹17.8 Cr
Day 5: ₹15.91 Cr
Day 6: ₹12.74 Cr
Day 7: ₹12.21 Cr
Day 8: ₹12.40 Cr
Day 9: ₹17.40 Cr
Day 10: ₹18.10 Cr

Total : ₹ 216.76 CR in 10 Days 

With Kartik Aaryan reprising his role as Rooh Baba from the superhit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he is starring alongside Triptii Dimri, the OG Manjulika (Vidya Balan), and her partner in crime, Madhuri Dixit. Directed by Anees Bazmee and initiated by Bhushan Kumar, this highly anticipated film which was released in theatres on November 1 is set to carry forward the legacy of Bollywood’s beloved horror-comedy franchise shattering box office records on the go.

