Bollywood News: Varun Dhawan Elated With Good Response To Bawaal, Calls 'Aju Bhaiya' His Best Role To Date

New Delhi: Varun Dhawan's role as 'Aju Bhaiya' in his latest release 'Bawaal' has garnered praise and left audiences amused. This marks his third collaboration with filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala, following 'Dhishoom' and 'Judwaa 2.'

Speaking about the film, and association with producer Sajid Nadiadwala Varun shares, "'Bawaal' marks my third collaboration with Sajid sir, and it undeniably stands as the most special one. From the beginning, he told that the film would create a global impact, and now witnessing it topping charts worldwide has been amazing. Prior to filming, he always believed this could be my best role to date, and with a director like Nitesh sir, it has brought out an unseen side of me that the audience hasn't seen."

When asked if there will be more collaborations with the producer, Varun says, "My father loves Sajid sir, and they have always pushed each other to aim for bigger and better things. I keep encouraging Sajid sir to direct a film soon. I'm sure that in the future, you will see me back under the NGE banner for something even bigger."



'Bawaal' is now streaming on Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories. Directed by the much acclaimed, visionary – Nitesh Tiwari, and starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, the film is a timeless love story by Sajid Nadiadwala’s production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures.

The film was originally scheduled to have a theatrical release on April 7, 2023. However, the makers decided to skip the theatre route and premiere it directly on the OTT. The romantic-drama went on floors in Lucknow in April 2022. The team later travelled to Warsaw, Poland, Amsterdam, the Netherlands for the film shoot.