trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2641262
NewsEntertainmentMovies
VARUN DHAWAN

Bollywood News: Varun Dhawan Elated With Good Response To Bawaal, Calls 'Aju Bhaiya' His Best Role To Date

Directed by the much acclaimed, visionary – Nitesh Tiwari, and starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, 'Bawaal' is a timeless love story.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 04:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Bollywood News: Varun Dhawan Elated With Good Response To Bawaal, Calls 'Aju Bhaiya' His Best Role To Date Film still

New Delhi: Varun Dhawan's role as 'Aju Bhaiya' in his latest release 'Bawaal' has garnered praise and left audiences amused. This marks his third collaboration with filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala, following 'Dhishoom' and 'Judwaa 2.'

Speaking about the film, and association with producer Sajid Nadiadwala Varun shares, "'Bawaal' marks my third collaboration with Sajid sir, and it undeniably stands as the most special one. From the beginning, he told that the film would create a global impact, and now witnessing it topping charts worldwide has been amazing. Prior to filming, he always believed this could be my best role to date, and with a director like Nitesh sir, it has brought out an unseen side of me that the audience hasn't seen."

When asked if there will be more collaborations with the producer, Varun says, "My father loves Sajid sir, and they have always pushed each other to aim for bigger and better things. I keep encouraging Sajid sir to direct a film soon. I'm sure that in the future, you will see me back under the NGE banner for something even bigger."

cre Trending Stories

'Bawaal' is now streaming on Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories. Directed by the much acclaimed, visionary – Nitesh Tiwari, and starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, the film is a timeless love story by Sajid Nadiadwala’s production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures.

The film was originally scheduled to have a theatrical release on April 7, 2023. However, the makers decided to skip the theatre route and premiere it directly on the OTT. The romantic-drama went on floors in Lucknow in April 2022. The team later travelled to Warsaw, Poland, Amsterdam, the Netherlands for the film shoot. 

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona