Brahmastra full HD movie LEAKED online by Tamilrockers, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer hit by piracy!

New Delhi: The passion project of Ayan Mukerji - Brahmastra Part One: Shiva opened in theatres globally and has received an overwhelming response largely. While most feel it's 'spectacular' others have found it flawed and a 'disaster'. Well, only the first day collections are awaited to burst the bubble and give out a clear picture of whether this astraverse can end Bollywood's dry spell at the Box Office or not!

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Brahmastra has been hit by piracy like many other films in the past. Popular notorious sites such as Movierulz, Tamilrockers, Tamilmv, and Filmyzilla among others are carrying the pirated HD version of the movie which will impact the business of the film if nothing else.

Twitterati reacted to Brahmastra leaked online and had some funny memes to share. Take a look below:

Brahmastra Part One Shiva Full Movie Leaked On Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Filmyzilla, 123movies, Telegram, And Torrent Sites https://t.co/5pbzKfMK1G — News Journalist (@NewsJournalist3) September 9, 2022

BRAHMĀSTRA: PART ONE, is the story of SHIVA – a young man played by Ranbir Kapoor who is the protagonist and is on the brink of fallin in epic love with a girl named Isha aka Alia Bhatt. But their world is turned upside down because Shiva learns that he has a mysterious connection to the Brahmāstra… and a great power within him that he doesn’t understand just yet - the power of Fire.

Earlier, films including Liger, RRR, Attack, Pushpa, Akhanda, Vakeel Saab, Bheemla Nayak, Shyam Singha Roy, Bangarraju, DJ Tillu, Khiladi, Rowdy Boys, Good Luck Sakhi, Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi, Mohanlal's Drishyam 2, 2.0, Angrezi Medium, Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Love Aaj Kal and Street Dancer 3D too have been leaked online and hit by piracy.



