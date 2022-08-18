New Delhi: As the release date of ‘Brahmastra’ is approaching nearer, the makers are constantly pleasing the fans with new videos, clips and songs. After ‘Kesariya’ and ‘Deva Deva’ took the internet by storm, the makers have dropped the teaser of its third song ‘Dance ka bhoot’. Actor Alia Bhatt also shared the clip on her Instagram handle and wrote, Arrey aaja, Jhoom! Dance Ka Bhoot teaser out now!”

In the video clip that’s lasted 39 seconds, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen dancing on the occasion of Dusshera. As soon as the teaser released on YouTube, the fans got excited and started showing their excitement in the comments section. “This song is shot in a massive scale. Amazing .. I genuinely hope this movie turns out a huge success , considering the effort , hard work behind this project by Ayan, Ranbir and the crew,” commented one user. They also loved Ranbir Kapoor’s dancing skills in the video. “Ranbir always impressed us from its acting and dance skill , love you bro,” a user commented.

Fans were all in praise for the magical trio of Arijit Singh, Pritam and Amitabh Bhattacharya. “Kesariya + Deva Deva + Dance ka bhoot, All three songs given by this legendary Trio Arijit × Pritam × Amitabh,” commented another user.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, ‘Brahmastra’ stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles as Shiva and Isha. Apart from them, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy will also be seen in prominent roles. After getting many release dates, the film is finally set to hit the theatres on 9th September 2022. It is the first part of a planned trilogy created by Ayan Mukerji and creates its own universe called ‘Astraverse’. A day earlier, Ayan Mukerji had shared a video where he talked about his inspiration for the film.