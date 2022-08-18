NewsEntertainmentMovies
BRAHMASTRA

Brahmastra new song teaser ‘Dance ka bhoot’ out! Ranbir Kapoor impresses fans - Watch

The makers of 'Brahmastra' shared the teaser of its upcoming song 'Dance ka bhoot'. The 39 seconds long clip features Ranbir Kapoor dancing on the occasion of Dusshera.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 04:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Brahmastra new song 'Dance ka bhoot' teaser released
  • Ranbir Kapoor dances on Dusshera mahotsav

Trending Photos

Brahmastra new song teaser ‘Dance ka bhoot’ out! Ranbir Kapoor impresses fans - Watch

New Delhi: As the release date of ‘Brahmastra’ is approaching nearer, the makers are constantly pleasing the fans with new videos, clips and songs. After ‘Kesariya’ and ‘Deva Deva’ took the internet by storm, the makers have dropped the teaser of its third song ‘Dance ka bhoot’. Actor Alia Bhatt also shared the clip on her Instagram handle and wrote, Arrey aaja, Jhoom! Dance Ka Bhoot teaser out now!” 

In the video clip that’s lasted 39 seconds, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen dancing on the occasion of Dusshera. As soon as the teaser released on YouTube, the fans got excited and started showing their excitement in the comments section. “This song is shot in a massive scale. Amazing .. I genuinely hope this movie turns out a huge success , considering the effort , hard work behind this project by Ayan, Ranbir and the crew,” commented one user. They also loved Ranbir Kapoor’s dancing skills in the video. “Ranbir always impressed us from its acting and dance skill , love you bro,” a user commented. 

Fans were all in praise for the magical trio of Arijit Singh, Pritam and Amitabh Bhattacharya. “Kesariya + Deva Deva + Dance ka bhoot, All three songs given by this legendary Trio Arijit × Pritam × Amitabh,” commented another user.  

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, ‘Brahmastra’ stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles as Shiva and Isha. Apart from them, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy will also be seen in prominent roles. After getting many release dates, the film is finally set to hit the theatres on 9th September 2022. It is the first part of a planned trilogy created by Ayan Mukerji and creates its own universe called ‘Astraverse’. A day earlier, Ayan Mukerji had shared a video where he talked about his inspiration for the film.  

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What is Government's One Nation One Charger strategy?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the obesity plate of children
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Jaishankar's 'Nation First' Policy
DNA Video
DNA: How many tainted ministers are there in the new government of Bihar?
DNA Video
DNA: Centre vs Delhi government on Rohingya issue
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Kartik Kumar becomes 'Un-Law Minister' of Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How Swastika got linked to Hitler?
DNA Video
DNA: Europe faces worst drought in 500 years
DNA Video
DNA: Why is 'Tipu Sultan' army jealous of Veer Savarkar?