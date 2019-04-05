BTS video of Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' logo unveiling will blow your mind—Watch

New Delhi: The year 2019 will be ending on a high note with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Brahmastra' hitting the silver screens in December. The film has been high on the buzzword ever since it was announced and also has megastar Amitabh Bachchan playing a pivotal role.

Last month, the logo of the film was unveiled in a large-scale event at the Kumbh. On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, 150 drones lit up the sky to form the majestic logo of the film amidst loud cheers from the Brahmastra team and the people present at the Kumbh.

Check out this behind the scenes video of the Brahmastra logo unveiling:

Sharing the same video on her Twitter handle, Alia wrote, "When 150 drones lit up the sky. Watch the BTS of the #Brahmastra logo reveal: http://bit.ly/Brahmastra_Kumbh … #Kumbh2019 @SrBachchan #RanbirKapoor @iamnagarjuna @roymouni #AyanMukerji @ipritamofficial @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 #NamitMalhotra @FoxStarHindi @BrahmastraFilm @DharmaMovies"

As per rumours, love blossomed between Ranbir and Alia on the sets of this film which is why fans have been waiting eagerly for the release. Ranbir's character in the film is named Shiva while Alia will be playing Isha.

'Brahmastra' also stars the 'Naagin' of Indian television Mouni Roy & popular Tollywood actor Nagarjuna Akkineni.

It has been directed by Ayan Mukerji and is one of the biggest releases of 2019.