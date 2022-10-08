Censor Board hamara mai baap nahi hai: Mukesh Khanna slams Adipurush teaser, says 'don't make fun of deities'

NEW DELHI: Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, who is best known for his portrayal of Bhishma Pitamah in Mahabharata, spoke about the changes made in the lead characters in Hindu mythological film 'Adipurush'. In an interview, Mukesh said that people can make thousands of stories but not make fun of 'our deities'. Expressing his views further, he demanded that respect be shown to Hindu characters like 'it is done in the south films'.

Speaking with Times of India, Mukesh said, "They made Kalyug as an interpretation of Mahabharata. But they never said they are replicating it. Epics like 'Ramayana' and 'Mahabharata' cannot be made with technology. Some people say, 'Who are you to object when the Censor Board has passed it?' Censor Board koi hamara mai baap nahi hai (not our guardian). It's not a Supreme Court. Make 1000 stories, but do not make fun of our deities. Then your film will work. Look how 'Karthikeya 2' worked even when the boycott culture was here. If you use Hindu characters, show them respect like they do in the South films."

Another veteran actor Gajendra Singh, who essayed the role of Yudhishthir in the historical television series 'Mahabharat', mentioned that "Raavan is an integral character of our history and if his look is changed, the audience will not accept it."

The Om Raut's directorial starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan courted controversy ever since the makers dropped the first teaser of the film. People are bashing the makers as they allege that Lord Rama and Hanuman have been portrayed in an unwarranted and inaccurate depiction by showing them wearing leather straps. They also alleged that Ravana has been shown a wrong appearance.

Meanwhile, a plea seeking a stay on the release of 'Adipurush' has been moved to a Delhi Court. It has been alleged that the trailer of the movie character of Lord Rama, Hanuman and Ravana has been shown in a manner that hurt the religious sentiments of the applicant and many others.

It has been claimed that the defendants have hurt the religious, cultural, historical and civilizational sentiments of the plaintiff and many other Hindus by depicting Lord Rama and Hanuman in an unwarranted and inaccurate way in the teaser/promo video of their upcoming movie Adipurush. "Lord Rama is shown as an angry man on a killing spree. Lord Hanuman and Lord Rama are also shown wearing leather accessories in a teaser uploaded on the YouTube page of the producer," the plea said.

'Adipurush' is slated for release on January 12, 2023 in IMAX and 3D.