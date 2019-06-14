'Chehre' team wrap up shoot 4 days early

Mumbai: The team of "Chehre", starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi, completed its shoot four days earlier from the actual planned date.

Directed by Rumi Jaffrey, the post-production stage will begin soon.

After completing the shoot on Thursday, the film's producer Anand Pandit said in a statement: "It has been an exhilarating experience and I would like to thank the legendary cast and my entire team for the successful completion.

"Looking forward to the post-production and the release."

"Chehre" is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited.

The film also stars Kriti Kharbanda, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav and Annu Kapoor.

"Chehre" releases on February 21, 2020