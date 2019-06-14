close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chehre

'Chehre' team wrap up shoot 4 days early

The team of "Chehre", starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi, completed its shoot four days earlier from the actual planned date.

&#039;Chehre&#039; team wrap up shoot 4 days early

Mumbai: The team of "Chehre", starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi, completed its shoot four days earlier from the actual planned date.

Directed by Rumi Jaffrey, the post-production stage will begin soon.

After completing the shoot on Thursday, the film's producer Anand Pandit said in a statement: "It has been an exhilarating experience and I would like to thank the legendary cast and my entire team for the successful completion. 

"Looking forward to the post-production and the release."

"Chehre" is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited. 

The film also stars Kriti Kharbanda, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav and Annu Kapoor.

"Chehre" releases on February 21, 2020

Tags:
ChehreEmraan HashmiAmitabh Bachchan
Next
Story

Parineeti Chopra ready for comparisons with Emily Blunt

Must Watch

PT6M40S

India to set up separate space station: ISRO chairman reveals plans to conquer space