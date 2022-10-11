NewsEntertainmentMovies
SHIKHAR DHAWAN

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan to star in Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi's Double XL

Joining Sonakshi and Huma in this mad adventure that spans across New Delhi, Meerut and Mumbai are the film’s two male protagonists, Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 12:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan to star in Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi's Double XL

New Delhi:  Actress Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi’s Double XL is making news for all the right reasons. It’s a story of two plus-sized women seeking their dreams. Directed by Satramm Ramani, the slice-of-life comedy-drama challenges body weight stereotypes and sends out the strong message that if you can dream it, you can achieve it.

Joining Sonakshi and Huma in this mad adventure that spans across New Delhi, Meerut and Mumbai are the film’s two male protagonists, Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra.

And now it’s time to reveal another big surprise from the film. Celebrated Indian ace cricketer Shikhar Dhawan will also be seen in Double XL, in a very special appearance. 

Shikhar explains that his decision was a rather instinctive one. He says, “As an athlete playing for the nation, life is always very hectic. One of my favourite pastimes is to watch good entertaining films. When this opportunity came to me and I heard the story, it made a deep impact on me. This is a lovely message for the whole society and I hope a lot of young girls and boys will keep pursuing their dreams no matter what.”

Double XL is all set to hit the cinema screens on November 04, 2022. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Wakaoo Films & Mudassar Aziz.

 

Live Tv

Shikhar DhawanCricketer Shikhar DhawanSonakshi SinhaHuma QureshiDouble XL

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rain exposes poor drainage system in Agra
DNA Video
DNA: Bet Dwarka to become new route map of terror?
DNA Video
DNA: Putin's 'retaliation' on Ukraine
DNA Video
DNA: How to forgive the misdeeds of 'abusive' leaders?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Mulayam Singh Yadav could not become Prime Minister?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; October 10, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 8, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Eyes to detect possibility of heart attack
DNA Video
DNA: Distance from gadgets can make families happy!
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News' train journey in the bastion of Naxalites