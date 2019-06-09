close

Salman Khan

Did Salman Khan just hint at his new project?

"Something new is coming up," wrote Salman Khan.

Did Salman Khan just hint at his new project?

New Delhi: After setting cash registers ringing with his latest film `Bharat`, Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan has already started work on his next project.

"Something new is coming up," he captioned his Instagram post featuring a Boomerang video.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Something new is coming up

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

The 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor, sporting a casual look, is seated on a big revolving chair with a glittery backdrop, which seems that the actor next project is surely grand.

Salman is elated with the opening of his latest film `Bharat`, which raked in Rs. 42.30 crore on its first day, making it his biggest ever opener. The film is managing a strong at the box office and has entered the Rs 100 crore club in four days of its release.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that the film has made a total of Rs 122.30 crores by Saturday. `Bharat` also features Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and Sonali Kulkarni.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, `Bharat` is an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean movie `Ode To My Father`.

Salman is all set to reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 19 years for `Inshallah`. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and is slated to hit theatres on Eid 2020.

