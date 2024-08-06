Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri Announces Film ‘The Delhi Files’: Launches Casting Call

New Delhi: This announcement comes on the heels of his previous successes, ‘Iambuddha’ and the critically lauded ‘The Tashkent Files’ and ‘The Kashmir Files’. The news was shared via his official social media channels earlier today, marking a pivotal moment for the ambitious project.

Agnihotri's announcement is particularly noteworthy as it includes a casting call for the lead actress of ‘The Delhi Files’. In a video posted on Instagram, Agnihotri detailed the criteria for the role. He is seeking an Indian actress between the ages of 18 and 25 who possesses a strong command of Hindi and can deliver the language with precision. While there is a slight preference for Bengali candidates, Agnihotri emphasized that these criteria are flexible. The primary focus remains on finding an actress with exceptional acting skills capable of bringing depth and authenticity to the role.

In his announcement, Agnihotri expressed profound gratitude for the overwhelming support his previous films have received. He acknowledged the role of the talented cast in bringing his impactful stories to life and thanked audiences for their enthusiastic response, which has significantly contributed to the success of his previous projects.

Vivek Agnihotri has been celebrated for his compelling storytelling and the exploration of important historical and social themes. ‘The Delhi Files’ is anticipated to continue this tradition, promising to be a thought-provoking and powerful cinematic experience.

Aspiring actresses who align with the criteria are encouraged to apply and take advantage of this opportunity to be a part of a film that is set to make a significant impact.

Following the success of ‘The Kashmir Files’, Agnihotri once again collaborates with prolific producer Abhishek Agarwal, who will be producing ‘The Delhi Files’ under his banner, Abhishek Agarwal Arts. Fans and critics alike are eagerly awaiting what promises to be another milestone in Agnihotri’s illustrious career.