Taapsee Pannu Teases Fans With This Update On Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki: Check

Taapsee Pannu is considered one of the finest actors in Bollywood. Over the last few years, the actress has proved her mettle through her impeccable performances and remarkable choice of films. Her portrayal of Rani in Haseen Dilruba and Amrita Sabharwal in Thappad truly defines her talent. Now, Taapsee is gearing up for her next release, Dunki, alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Talking about the film during a social media interaction, Taapsee shared an update. On Monday, Taapsee interacted with her fans during an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram during which she also opened up about Dunki.

Taapsee Pannu On Dunki

Replying to a fan who enquired about the release of the film, Taapsee Pannu said, "I just know that I have to shoot for a few days, and for more details, I think you should ask Rajkumar Hirani, the director of the film.”



Taapsee Pannu added, “Only he [Rajkumar Hirani] knows what exactly is happening, when the first look will be released, and everything else. I'm just happy to be a part of this film."

More About Dunki

For those unversed, Dunki will mark the first collaboration between superstar Shah Rukh Khan and director Rajkumar Hirani. It promises an intriguing story based on a secret and illegal method known as Donkey Flight which helps people to immigrate to countries like Canada and the USA. While the excitement around the film was already soaring high, Taapsee Pannu’s appearance in the film generated more buzz. Interestingly, speculations are rife that actor Vicky Kaushal will also be seen playing a pivotal role in the film. The film is scheduled to be released in December 2023.

Shah Rukh Khan On Dunki

Speaking about his film, Shah Rukh Khan, last year, conveyed that Dunki, means ‘Donkey’ in English. He said, “In English, my film would be called Donkey, it is Donkey. But the way a part of the country pronounces donkey in India, it is ‘Dunki’. The Punjabis say it (donkey) like Dunki… How much to tell you about the story? It is a film directed by one of the most brilliant filmmakers we have had in our country, Mr. Raju Hirani. It is written by a very fantastic writer, Abhijat Joshi.”

Besides Dunki, Taapsee Pannu will be seen in Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba alongside Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal. The prequel of the film, titled Haseen Dillruba, was directed by Vini Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon. She is also set for the release of her Tamil movie, Alien.