Ektaa Kapoor hosts a party for the humongous success of 'Freddy,' deets inside

Made under her banner, Balaji Motion Pictures along with Northern Lights Films and NH Studioz, Freddy is having a great run on the leading OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar and for the same Ektaa has organized a success party for the team, family, and friends.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 08:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The mistress of content Ektaa R Kapoor has always left everyone impressed with her amazing films. Proving it all with her recent release Freddy, the entrepreneur lady has brought a storm to the OTT space.
  • While the film is creating examples of its success by winning the hearts of the masses, Ektaa has decided to celebrate the success of the film by throwing a party in Mumbai tonight.

Ektaa Kapoor hosts a party for the humongous success of 'Freddy,' deets inside

New Delhi: The mistress of content Ektaa R Kapoor has always left everyone impressed with her amazing films. Proving it all with her recent release Freddy, the entrepreneur lady has brought a storm to the OTT space. While the film is creating examples of its success by winning the hearts of the masses, Ektaa has decided to celebrate the success of the film by throwing a party in Mumbai tonight.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Freddy has been receiving outstanding reviews from the audience and critics since the day of its release. Moreover, with Freddy, Ektaa again brought a new and different concept to the audience that has been receiving tremendous love from all across ever since its release.

DNA: Main reasons behind AAP's victory in MCD elections