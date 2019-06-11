close

Esha Deol

Esha Deol, husband Bharat Takhtani welcome baby girl, name her Miraya

Miraya is Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani's second child.

Esha Deol, husband Bharat Takhtani welcome baby girl, name her Miraya
Image Courtesy: Instagram/imeshadeol

Actress Esha Deol and her husband Bharat Takhtani welcomed their second child - a baby girl, on Monday. The couple has named her Miraya. 

Esha announced the news via an Instagram post on Tuesday morning and wrote, "Thank you very much for the love and blessings." The text posted on the photo reads as, "Welcome to our tribe baby girl Miraya Takhtani. Born on June 10, 2019."

Thank you very much for the love & blessings  @bharattakhtani3 #radhyatakhtani #mirayatakhtani

A post shared by Esha Deol (@imeshadeol) on

Congratulations, Esha and Bharat!

Esha and Bharat, a businessman, married in 2012. Radhya, their first child, was born in 2017.

On the work front, Esha, daughter of veteran actors Hema Malini and Dharmendra, was last seen in 2018 short film 'Cakewalk'. She is best-known for her roles in films such as 'Na Tum Jaano Na Hum', 'Yuva', 'Dhoom', 'Kaal', 'Dus', 'No Entry' and 'Just Married'.

Tags:
Esha DeolEsha Deol Bharat Takhtaniesha deol second child
