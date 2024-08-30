EXCLUSIVE: Stree 2 On OTT: Shraddha Kapoor And Rajkummar Rao Starrer Likely To Stream Online In THIS Month?

Mumbai: Stree 2 is creating history and how. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer has earned around Rs 535 crore at the box office and it’s unstoppable. As the film is being raved at the box office and is breaking records, the fans are elated to know when it will be released on the OTT platform. Well, the wait is not so long. An insider told Zee News, "Stree 2 will be released on Prime Video as the makers have sold the rights to the platform for a huge whopping amount. However the amount hasn't been disclosed yet".

The insider further adds, "Stree 2 will steam on Prime Video in September or October. The makers are in no rush to release it online due to the amazing response at the box office."

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao have turned out to be the most bankable actors after Stree 2 and the fans are eagerly waiting for Stree 3. There is a strong buzz that Amar Kaushik is planning to make this like a Marvel Universe and introduce new characters with every film. It is also claimed that in Stree 3, Akshay Kumar will be a significant part of the film and will have a deadly fight with the original Stree. Those who have watched Stree 2 will understand the connection between Khiladi Kumar in the film.