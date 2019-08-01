close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
pagalpanti

First schedule of Anees Bazmee's 'Pagalpanti' wrapped up

Pagalpanti features an ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi and Kriti Kharbanda.

First schedule of Anees Bazmee&#039;s &#039;Pagalpanti&#039; wrapped up

Hyderabad: The first schedule of filmmaker Anees Bazmee's movie "Pagalpanti" has wrapped up in Hyderabad.

Anees took to Twitter on Thursday and wrote in Hindi: "And it's a schedule wrap for 'Pagalpanti' in Hyderabad... I can't thank enough the cast and crew. The time just flew by and we happily wrapped up the shoot five days early."

Actor Pulkit Samrat replied: "What a schedule. What an experience. What a team! You know it's a fun set when you look forward to your next day! 'Pagalpanti' on and off the set continues with this mad gang and our super funny captain Anees sir."

Pagalpanti features an ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi and Kriti Kharbanda. The film is slated to release on November 22. 

 

Tags:
pagalpantiAnees BazmeeBollywood
Next
Story

Shay Mitchell confesses she wears diapers!

Must Watch

PT1M45S

5W1H: Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam Khan arrested for violating section 144