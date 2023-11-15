From Raksha Bandhan To Dil Dhadakne Do: Top 7 Bollywood Movies To Watch On Bhai Dooj 2023

New Delhi: Bhai Dooj, also known as Yama Dwitiya, is a Hindu festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. It falls on the second day of the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) of the Hindu month of Kartika, which usually comes in October or November. On this day, sisters perform tilak on their brothers' foreheads and pray for their well-being. In return, brothers give gifts to their sisters.

Bollywood, the Hindi film industry, has produced many films that celebrate the Bhai Dooj festival. These films often portray the strong bond between brothers and sisters, and they often feature heartwarming and emotional scenes.

Here Are Some Of The Top Bollywood Films To Watch On Bhai Dooj:

Agneepath tracks Vijay Deenanath Chauhan (Hrithik Roshan), a common man from the Mandwa island village who is seeking revenge for his father's humiliation and murder at the hands of Kancha Cheena (Sanjay Dutt). Along the way, he makes friends with the criminal Rauf Lala (Rishi Kapoor) and develops feelings for the talkative Kaali Gawde (Priyanka Chopra).

The Mehras are a dysfunctional family who invite friends and family on a cruise to celebrate their parents' thirty-first wedding anniversary and subsequently make amends. Their story is told in Dil Dhadakne Do. The movie was originally envisioned by Zoya as a family drama with a brother-sister dynamic at its core. In contrast to the questionable and exaggerated portrayal that Bollywood is renowned for, she aimed to portray a more authentic sibling relationship. In summary, Kamal and Neelam celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary by taking their family and friends on a cruise. Dil Dhadakne Do, however, encapsulates how people transform for the better and learn a great deal in the process.

The main character of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is Yashvardhan Raichand, a prosperous businessman who resides in Delhi with his family. His family upholds traditional values and is very patriarchal. Yash and his wife Nandini adopted Rahul, their eldest son, at birth; however, Rohan, Yash's younger son, is unaware of this. When adult Rahul returns home from his studies in London, he falls in love with Anjali, a girl from a lower socioeconomic background.

The protagonist of the Bollywood sports drama Iqbal is a young deaf and silent cricket enthusiast named Iqbal. He wants to play cricket for India, but he faces a lot of obstacles and discrimination from society. He proves that perseverance knows no bounds as he overcomes challenges to follow his dream with the assistance of a former cricket player. The movie emphasises themes of self-discovery, tenacity, and the strength of dreams.

In Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Best buddies Jai and Aditi are the ideal couple, but they refuse to explore a romantic relationship. However, when they begin dating other people, they realize they are in love.

Four sisters having their only eldest brother who is a chaat shop owner continuously strives to keep his promise to his late mother while also keeping in mind their family values sum up Raksha Bandhan.

Ramkishan (Alok Nath) is a well-liked and prosperous industrialist in Hum Saath Saath Hain. Even though they are a modern family, his family is a special illustration of mutual love and traditional unity. They have a daughter named Sangeeta (Neelam) and three sons named Vivek (Mohnish Bahl),