New Delhi: Actor Tiger Shroff is undoubtedly India's youngest action superstar, but besides his stunts, he is also one of the best dancers in the genre. The superstar is coming with the biggest film of the year 'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born'. Since the launch of the spectacle teaser, fans and audiences have been waiting to see more from the film as it brings Tiger into the most beloved genre. The youngest action superstar has recently launched a sensational dance track, Hum Aaye Hain, from the much-awaited film.

The most-awaited track 'Hum Aaye Hain' features Tiger Shroff in his coolest avatar ever, and the action superstar is looking absolutely hot in the song. The song in which he is seen shaking his leg with Kriti Sanon is a peppy track and is also catchy, with Tiger's effortless dance moves and the chain hookstep being the center of attraction. Since its release, the fans and the netizens have been in all praise for the sizzling chemistry of Tiger and Kriti and their floor-burning dance performance. The song has taken social media by storm, and everyone couldn't stop raving about it. Here are some of the reactions from the netizens.

A fan praised the film and wrote, "Ab #GANAPATH machayega Dhoom… Good luck Vijay sir…#TigerShroff"

Praising the song, a netizen wrote on social media saying, "This is too fire man #HumAayeHainOutNow. #TigerShroff #KritiSanon #Ganapath"

Sharing the snippet from the song, a fan praised the visuals saying, "#TigerShroff in these shots were too massy in the #HumAayeHain from #Ganapath. Loved the video song totally"

#TigerShroff in these shots were too massy in the #HumAayeHain from #Ganapath. Loved the video song totally __ pic.twitter.com/20aQ89F2rP — Sultana (@FilmySultana) October 5, 2023

Resharing the song, a fan commented, "Banger hai boss. #HumAayeHain. #TigerShroff #Ganapath"

Another Fan Wrote, "#HumAayeHain looks like a banger! #TigerShroff #Ganapath"

The responses from every corner prove that fans and audiences love Tiger Shroff in his actions as well as his dance performance, and the anticipation for his 'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born' is sky high among the masses, and they are excited to watch the futuristic action entertainer releasing on big screens on October 20th, 2023. Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger Shroff will also be seen in 'Baaghi 4', 'Rammbo', among others.