Ganapath Trailer OUT: Fans Are In Love With Kriti Sanon's Action Hero Avatar, Netizens Go 'Wow'

With multiple achievements in her kitty this year, Kriti is all set to set silver screens on fire with her action heroine avatar in the upcoming release, Ganapath! 

Last Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 05:14 PM IST
New Delhi: National award winner, Kriti Sanon, has undeniably won the hearts of millions with her superlative performances and characters. With multiple achievements in her kitty this year, Kriti is all set to set silver screens on fire with her action heroine avatar in the upcoming release, Ganapath! 

From the time the teaser dropped, fans couldn’t stop hailing how hot the actress looked in this all new action avatar, and now as the trailer launched, fans just can’t stop taking their social media handles to express their admiration! Recently, Kriti revealed how it’s truly been a journey to work around with this weapon popularly known as nunchucks, and how she trained herself for 9 months to perfect the art! 

Kriti Sanon really looks gorgeous in the trailer, and has pulled off this look and how!! This has undoubtedly increased people’s excitement of seeing her in this action avatar! A special dialogue in the trailer, where Kriti says, “Main aakhri warning hoon, jaan de bhi sakti hoon, le bhi sakti hoon” is surely one to give viewers, goosebumps! 

A user tweeted, “Kriti is so impressive in the trailer #Ganapath #KritiSanon #Ganapathtrailer”, another tweeted, “Ahhh she looked amazing in the trailer wowowoowwo”. Some also took to their handle, and tweeted, “Our jessy #Ganapath #TigerShroff #KritiSanon” 

 

 

It's a delightful experience to witness Kriti Sanon in this entirely new persona, starting from her debut film where she portrayed a completely different character, to her current transformation into an action heroine; is truly remarkable! The actress is for sure is increasing temperatures with her hotness, and is now prepping for her exciting line up of projects! Apart from Ganapath, she will be seen in maiden production, ‘Do Patti’ and Rhea Kapoor’s, ‘The Crew’.

