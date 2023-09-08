New Delhi: ZEE5 recently announced a film based on transgender community and the repercussions they face throughout their existence. Ever since the trailer dropped, audiences across the country have been talking about it be it Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s never seen before look to Anurag Kashyap’s portrayal as a bad-ass politician. The film has made noise for all the right reasons. Haddi is anunconventional revenge dramabecause of its unique and thought-provoking sequences that challenge stereotypes and societal norms. The film intricately weaves together a narrative that delves into the lives of marginalized individuals while addressing larger societal issues.

These five sequences showcase the film's ability to break free from clichés, providing audiences with a fresh and thought-provoking cinematic experience:

100 transgender women getting killed by an influential man and destroying the hijra gharana

One of the remarkable elements that sets Haddi apart from typical revenge dramas is its portrayal of a powerful individual orchestrating the demise of the Hijra Gharana. This tragic incident not only establishes the movie's tone but also devastates the closely-knit transgender community. The repercussions of this heart-wrenching massacre reverberate throughout the film, shining a spotlight on the strength and fragility of these marginalized lives.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's [Haddi] Vendetta Against Anurag Kashyap

Nawazuddin Siddiqui who plays the role of transgender in the movie, joins forces with a gang of transgenders in the heart of Delhi. Their collective aim is to avenge the loss of the Hijra Gharana, led by Anurag Kashyap's character which serves as a representation of the societal prejudice and injustice experienced by the transgender community. This audacious act of seeking retribution introduces intricate dimensions to the storyline, effectively shedding light on broader societal concerns.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui [Harika] falling in love

Breaking stereotypes, Nawaz's character finds unexpected love in Zeeshan Ayyub's character, a fellow member. This unorthodox romantic angle defies societal norms, challenging the audience's preconceived notions about relationships. The delicate portrayal of their affection adds a layer of tenderness to the otherwise gritty and intense storyline.

Transgender woman [Harika] getting married to a boy of her own choice

Another revolutionary aspect of the film emerges as Harika, portrayed by Nawazuddin, fearlessly enters matrimony with Irfan, portrayed by Zeeshan – a union born out of her personal inclination. This scene resonates as a celebration of the characters' self-determination and empowerment, shining a spotlight on their entitlement to shape their own destinies. The movie defies established norms surrounding identity and marriage, presenting a compelling argument for embracing love in its diverse and all-encompassing manifestations.

Fearless Against All Odds

Nawaz emerges as an indomitable force throughout the movie. Regardless of the adversary's status – be it a high-profile individual or an everyday person, Nawaz fearlessly stands up against injustice. This attribute sets Nawaz apart as a relentless protagonist who fights not only for personal vengeance but also for the dignity and rights of the transgender community.