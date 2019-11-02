close

Ayushmann Khurrana

Here's how Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Bala' got its title

Mumbai: Ahead of the release of his forthcoming film "Bala", actor Ayushmann Khurrana revealed that it was he who suggested the movie's title.

"It was a lucky brainwave that gave us our title 'Bala'. I remember we were discussing and debating what the title should be for days. We wanted a quirky, short and a hilarious title that goes with the story of the film. I knew we had to come up with a title that would make everyone sit up and notice, and we knew it had to leave one with a smile on the face, but it was tough to crack it.

"I remember thinking and pondering about it day and night for at least 30 days and it just came to me like a brainwave out of nowhere. I called up my producer instantly and said I have found the title for him and I said it was 'Bala'," Ayushmann said.

After hearing Ayushmann's suggestion, producer Dinesh Vijan could not stop laughing.

Ayushmann added: " I remember Dinoo (Dinesh) laughing for minutes after hearing the title and I knew instantly that we had a good title at hand that would make people laugh. Dinoo and I mentioned the title to as many people as we knew just to check out their reaction and everyone, thankfully, had the same positive response. We were sure that the title would fly with the audiences and thankfully it's done just that."

"Bala", which narrates the plight of a young man who suffers from premature balding, is scheduled to release on November 7. The film also features Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar.

