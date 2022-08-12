NewsEntertainmentMovies
Hindu outfit demands ban on movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in Uttar Pradesh

'Laal Singh Chaddha', starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles, is an adaptation of Tom Hanks' 1994 Hollywood movie 'Forrest Gump'. The film released in theatres on August 11 and has received mixed reviews from critics.

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 08:04 AM IST|Source: PTI

Varanasi: Members of a Hindu outfit on Thursday staged a protest against Aamir Khan-starrer film 'Laal Singh Chaddha', demanding a ban on it in Uttar Pradesh as they accused the actor of making fun of deities. Members of the Sanatan Rakshak Sena raised slogans against the movie and held a protest in front of I P Vijaya Mall in Bhelupur.

State president of the Sena's youth wing, Chandra Prakash Singh, and its vice-president Arun Pandey alleged that Aamir Khan makes fun of Hindu deities in his films and he is against the Sanatan Dharma. "We all Sanatanis will not allow his films to run in our country," they said.

"We will go from door-to-door and request people to boycott Aamir Khan's films. At the same time, we also request Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ban the film," they added.

'Laal Singh Chaddha', starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles, is an adaptation of Tom Hanks' 1994 Hollywood movie 'Forrest Gump'.

