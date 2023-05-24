Hot Scoop: Kartik Aaryan Set To Shoot A Mega-Scale Song Sequence For 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'

New Delhi: Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan is the nation's current heartthrob and all eyes are now on his upcoming romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani. The producer of the movie - Sajid Nadiadwala is leaving no stone unturned and putting all his expertise into shooting big-scale songs, which he has got by shooting films with stars like Salman Khan or Akshay Kumar.

The 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' teaser piqued the audiences' interest in witnessing the large-scale love story starring the magical couple Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. Taking the excitement to the next level, we got to hear that the film has a massive-scale song.

A source close to the project revealed, "A massive song has been shot with Kartik for Satyaprem Ki Katha. The producer Sajid Nadiadwala himself made sure that the scale of the song is as huge as any of his previous films including big blockbusters with Salman Khan or Akshay Kumar films."

As the teaser gave a glimpse of the massive scale of this film with some soulful music and huge enthralling visuals, the release of the intriguing poster on the first anniversary of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, celebrated the blockbuster Jodi of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani and having a massive-scale song in the film will definitely be an absolute treat to relish on the screen.

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' will be released in theatres on June 29, 2023.

