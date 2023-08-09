Hrithik Roshan Aka Rohit And Jaadoo Are Perfect Meme Material Even After 20 Years Of 'Koi... Mil Gaya,' Here's Proof

New Delhi: Twenty years ago, Indian Cinema witnessed the advent of the most successful multi-genre franchise from India along with marking a blockbuster sci-fi film - Koi… Mil Gaya. From the talented and handsome Hrithik Roshan playing a specially-abled boy, an extra-terrestrial body aka Jadoo introduced to the world, to the perfect package of emotions including friendship, integrity and determination, Rakesh Roshan’s Koi… Mil Gaya has left an ever-lasting impression on audiences across generations. Even after almost two decades since its release, Koi… Mil Gaya continues to stay relevant and a topic of discussion among the netizens with memes and social media posts every now and then.

Speaking about the celebration of Koi...Mil Gaya by the meme community on social media and the topical relevance the film holds even today, Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan shared, "I keep seeing Jaadoo being spoken about every time there’s a lot of ‘Dhoop’ during summers or an alleged alien spotting across the world or a mysterious sonic boom heard from the sky. For any film to pass the test of time, it needs to have a strong emotional bond with its audience.

It will be right to think that 'Koi.. Mil Gaya' connected with the kids, who have now grown up, some having children of their own today. Emotions conveyed through memorable dialogues like ‘Mere papa se seekh kar aaya hoon’, ‘Mujhe kuch dikhai nahi de raha hai maa’, ‘Haila Jaadoo’ etc. are etched in the memory and I see them being used in situations even today, especially in memes.”



Here's how netizens turned Koi...Mil Gaya into a meme fest :

Bangalore's sonic boom event evoked Jaadoo nostalgia, Hrithik Roshan shares a witty reply

Wasn’t a mistake . It’s time . https://t.co/AjibtJ3wHI — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 20, 2020

Hrithik Roshan aka Rohit Mehra did the Wednesday dance first

The iconic bournvita scene finds relevance in today's situation-ships culture

Naatu Naatu x Idhar Chala, Main Udhar Chala

While the world swoons over the adorable Baby Yoda from Star Wars, Indians swear by Jadoo. Matching the contemporary dance trends like Wednesday’s dance sequence to RRR’s Natu Natu, to receiving praises for the quirky yet skillful dance routine in Its Magic even till date, Hrithik Roshan is always ahead of the curve.

Touted as the turning point of Hrithik Roshan’s career, Koi… Mil Gaya’s Rohit stands to be amongst the most challenging, memorable, and finest performances of the Superstar. With an unconventional concept yet relatable story, and top-notch performances by a stellar star cast, Koi… Mil Gaya and eventually Krrish franchise has earned the cult classic in the history of Indian Cinema.

Directed by Rakesh Roshan, Koi... Mil Gaya is produced by Rakesh Roshan's FilmKraft Production. Starring Rekha, Hrithik Roshan, and Preity G Zinta, alongside Johnny Lever, Rajat Bedi, Prem Chopra, and child artists Hansika Motwani, and Anuj Pandit Sharma in pivotal roles.