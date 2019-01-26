Hrithik Roshan pens down a heartfelt post as Agneepath turns seven

New Delhi: It's been seven years since Hrithik Roshan's 'Agneepath' hit the screens.

Directed by Karan Malhotra and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar and Karan Johar, the action-drama was released on January 26, 2012, on the occasion of Republic Day. The film's title was taken from a poem of the same name by Harivansh Rai Bachchan, which forms a thematic link through the film, both literally and metaphorically.

The film stood out as both critically and commercially successful and had emerged out as one of the highest grossing Bollywood films of that time.

On Saturday, as 'Agneepath' turned seven-year-old, Hrithik took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt post.

He wrote, "Agneepath gave me the opportunity of going all guns blazing. Rarely does a script come along which warrants the actor to risk everything. Including his bones. Those are the kind of roles I look for. Otherwise I’m just the laziest guy.

I was shooting for ZNMD in Spain when Karan Johar sent Karan malhotra to narrate the script inspite of me very vehemently turning down the idea of a remake of the classic. .He was right.

.Cause after I heard the narration, I just couldn’t say no. .

Rest is history.

.

Had some fun while meditating on the poem today with my phone. .

And right now all I want to do for the rest of my life is action movies. ."

The actor is awaiting the release of his next, 'Super 30' which is set to release on July 26, 2019. He is currently shooting for Siddharth Anand's next untitled also starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.

While Hrithik played the lead role of Vijay Deenanath Chauhan and Sanjay played the antagonist Kancha Cheena, originally played by Amitabh Bachchan and Danny Denzongpa respectively, with Rishi Kapoor portraying the newly introduced character of Rauf Lala.

The film starred Priyanka Chopra as the female lead and also featured actors like Om Puri, Zarina Wahab and Chetan Pandit. Actress Katrina Kaif also appeared in a special item number 'Chikni Chameli' which was well received both audience and critics alike.