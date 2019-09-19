IIFA 2019: Full list of winners announced, Alia Bhatt for 'Raazi' and Ranveer Singh for 'Padmaavat' win big

New Delhi: One of the biggest award nights of Bollywood, the IIFA (The International Indian Film Academy Awards) was held in Mumbai this year. Organised at the N.S.C.I (National Sports Club Of India) at Worli, the star-studded night was attended by big names of the industry including Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Madhuri Dixit, Rekha, Sara Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter to name a few.

The event was hosted by Ayushmann Khurrana and his brother Aparshakti and was a glamorous affair!

Holding the golden beauty in his/her hands is a proud moment for every B-Towner and amidst much pomp and show, the awards were given away.

Actress Alia Bhatt walked home with the Best Actor (Female) award for her impressive performance in Raazi and Ranveer Singh bagged the Best Actor (Male) Award for his power-packed role in 'Padmaavat'.

Here is the full list of winners:

Best Film - Raazi

Best Director - Sriram Raghavan for AndhaDhun

Best Actor (Male) - Ranveer Singh for Padmaavat

Best Actor (Female)- Alia Bhatt for Raazi

Best Supporting Actress - Aditi Rao Hydari for Padmaavat

Best Supporting Actor - Vicky Kaushal for Sanju

Best Debut Actor - Ishaan Khatter for Dhadak

Best Debut Actress - Sara Ali Khan for Kedarnath

Best Story - Sriram Raghavan, Pooja Ladha Surti, Arijit Biswas, Yogesh Chandekar and Hemanth Rao for AndhaDhun

Best Music Direction - Amaal Mallik, Guru Randhawa, Rochak Kohli, Saurabh-Vaibhav and Zack Knight for Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Best Lyrics - Amitabh Bhattacharya for Dhadak

Best Playback Singer (Female) - Harshdeep Kaur and Vibha Saraf (Dilbaro from Raazi)

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Arijit Singh for (Ae Watan from Raazi)

Outstanding Contribution to Indian Cinema - Saroj Khan and Jagdeep