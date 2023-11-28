Is Kushti A New Way To Express Love For For King Of Romance Shah Rukh Khan?

NEW DELHI: The release of 'Dunki Drop 2', 'Lutt Putt Gaya' kick-started the musical journey of Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, and left the nation buzzing about the endearing saga of love between Hardy and Manu. As the first song was well studded with a lot of moments to fall in love with, what it brings along is Shah Rukh Khan back in the Khusti grounds after Jawan but this time with Taapsee Pannu.

This has indeed left the netizens talking about it and they are excited to see SRK back with with a Kushti sequence after the very popular Kushti scene in 'Jawan' with Deepika Padukone. Praising the sequence from 'Jawan' and 'Dunki', a fan wrote:

"Drawing parallels between the dhobi-pachaad scenes in #LuttPuttGaya and Jawan—SRK's romance is timeless! #Dunki."

Highlighting the Kushti sequence from the film, a netizen wrote, "Sabhi actress ko #ShahRukhKhan ke sath hi kushti karni hai sayad #TaapseePannu #RajkumarHirani #DunkiTeaser #Dunki #HappyBirthdaySRK."

DUNKI



'Dunki' features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors, Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, starring along with Shah Rukh Khan.

It is reported to be based on the concept of 'Donkey Flight', an unlawful backdoor entry technique for nations like the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States. 'Dunki' depicts the lives of Indians who choose to enter the nation using this illegal process and struggle to return home. It also stars Boman Irani, Dia Mirza, Dharmendra, and Satish Shah in key roles.

The shooting took place in Mumbai, Budapest in London, Jeddah, and Neom in Saudi Arabia, Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, J&K's Srinagar, Pampore, Sonamarg and Pulwama. A song sequence was shot in Kashmir choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

According to reports, Rajkumar Hirani narrated the story to Shah Rukh Khan during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020. 'Dunki' marks Shah Rukh's first association with Hirani. During a film promotion, the Bollywood 'Badshah' actor revealed that Hirani had offered him roles in his films 'Munnabhai MBBS' and '3 Idiots' which he had rejected due to dates issue.

The film's teaser titled 'Dunki Drop 1' was released on November 2, 2023 coinciding with Shah Rukh's 58th birthday. There will be 6 'Drops' and will be released one after the other.