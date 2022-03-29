हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Alia Bhatt

It’s a wrap! Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' shooting comes to an end after 5 years

"5 years since we took our first shot on Brahmastra, and we`ve finally filmed our last one," writes Ayan Mukerji as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer 'Bramhastra' shooting finishes after five years.

It’s a wrap! Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor&#039;s &#039;Brahmastra&#039; shooting comes to an end after 5 years

Mumbai: Nearly five years after the shooting of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer movie ‘Brahmastra’ started, the film is finally ready to hit theatres. On Tuesday, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji took to Instagram and announced the wrap of the most-awaited project.

"And finally... It’s a Wrap! 5 years since we took our first shot on Brahmastra, and we`ve finally filmed our last one! Absolutely incredible, challenging, once-in-a-lifetime journey," he wrote.

The final schedule of ‘Brahmastra’ was filmed in Varanasi.

"Some hand of destiny that we finished the shoot of `Part One: Shiva` in Varanasi - a city infused with the spirit of Shiv Bhagwan, and that too at the most sacred Kashi Vishwanath Mandir, allowing us to finish in an atmosphere of purity, joy and blessings. Exciting days ahead, last lap ahead. 09.09.2022 - Here we come," he added.

Alongside the note, he dropped a picture with Alia and Ranbir from their shooting days in Varanasi.

`Brahmastra`, a combination of mythology and science fiction. will release in theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni are also a part of the film.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Alia BhattRanbir KapoorAyan MukerjiBramhastraAmitabh BachchanMouni RoyNagarjuna Akkineni
Next
Story

Oscars 2022: After slapping Chris Rock, Will Smith dances at afterparty, video goes viral!

Must Watch

PT9M52S

Zee Top 50: INS 316 inducted into Navy