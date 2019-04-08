हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kabir Singh teaser: Shahid Kapoor turns into 'Arjun Reddy', shows off his rebel side! Watch

Shahid plays the lead role and Kiara Advani will be seen opposite him. 

Pic Courtesy: YouTube Still

New Delhi: Bollywood's talented find Shahid Kapoor's much-awaited teaser of 'Kabir Singh' has been unveiled and it looks mind-blowing. The fans who were waiting with bated breath will not be disappointed, as a sneak-peek into Singh's world will prepare you for can be expected from this one.

Shahid once again gets into the skin of his character. This time it's more difficult for him as 'Kabir Singh' is a remake of Telugu blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy'. The Hindi remake has also been directed by Sandeep Vanga—who helmed the original as well.

Watch 'Kabir Singh' teaser:

Shahid plays the lead role and Kiara Advani will be seen opposite him. The story revolves around a brilliant medical professional who battles alcoholism and sets out on a path to self-destruction after his ladylove settles for someone else.

The teaser looks impressive and Shahid has transformed himself into Kabir Singh totally! In the original, Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey played the lead roles.

We cannot wait to watch the full-length trailer, already!

The film is hitting the screens on June 21, 2019. Shahid was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat' and 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu'.

 

 

 

