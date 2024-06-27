Kalki 2898 AD Review: Netizens Laud Deepika Padukone’s 'Fab Performance', Call Her 'Queen'

New Delhi: Nag Ashwin's period drama 'Kalki 2898 AD’ has opened in theatres today and fans can't keep calm. The visual spectacle has impressed audiences and critics alike. Besides megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas, Deepika Padukone’s acting prowess has also hogged attention, getting viewers' appreciation.

Deepika can be seen donning a short hairdo with minimal makeup in the movie. This departure from her usual glamorous and polished looks has sparked a wave of admiration and curiosity among her followers.

Praising Deepika, Taran Adarsh wrote in his review, “Deepika Padukone is splendid, navigating her part with authority and elan.

A fan of Deepika expressed the excitement, tweeting, “Omg #DeepikaPadukone as Sumati (Sum 80) getting love and unconditional support from all over the world…”

Oooooommmmmmmggggggg #DeepikaPadukone as Sumati [ Sum 80] getting love and unconditionally support from all over the world... #Kalki2898AD #Prabhas — R A M (@deepiholic_ram) June 27, 2024

A netizen wrote, “#DeepikaPadukone Steal the Show with her Impeccable Screen Presence”. Another wrote, “Other than @deepikapadukone no one else could even play that role brilliant acting.”

Rating : #Kalki2898ADReview :~ Cinematic BLOCKBUSTER #PRABHAS is Finally Going to Deliver his 1000 Cr Worldwide Grosser After Bahubali2 ..Never Seen before VFX. Great Storyline which easily Resonate with Mass & Class Going Audience.#Kalki2898AD (1/2) @nagashwin7 pic.twitter.com/VE9kV52FFW — Manoz Kumar (@ManozKumarTalks) June 27, 2024

Other than @deepikapadukone no one else could even play that role brilliant acting. Amitabh sir's performance is something we can't express with our words. Cameos were tooo good. THIS IS THE BEST FILM EVER I'VE SEEN IN MY LIFE #Kalki28989AD — LARGOSUGAR (@charithwrites) June 27, 2024

Another fan shared their joy, saying, “Waking up today and seeing all the appreciation DP is getting for Kalki makes me so happy and emotional at the same time. It increases my excitement to watch the movie even further. She’s the QUEEN OF INDIAN CINEMA for real #DeepikaPadukone #Kalki28989AD”

Waking up today and seeing all the appreciation dp is getting for kalki makes me sooooooo happy and emotional at the same time it increases my excitement to watch the movie even further she's the QUEEN OF INDIAN CINEMA fr #DeepikaPadukone #Kalki28989AD — LUCKY DIXIT (Sumathi's baby) (@beinglucky99) June 27, 2024

The excitement for Kalki 2898 AD is humongous, and this Prabhas-Deepika starrer will surely amp up over the weekend.