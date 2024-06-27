Advertisement
KALKI 2898 AD REVIEW

Kalki 2898 AD Review: Netizens Laud Deepika Padukone’s 'Fab Performance', Call Her 'Queen'

Kalki 2898 AD Releases Today: Deepika Padukone gets rave reviews for her performance in the movie. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2024, 02:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Kalki 2898 AD Review: Netizens Laud Deepika Padukone’s 'Fab Performance', Call Her 'Queen' Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Nag Ashwin's period drama 'Kalki 2898 AD’ has opened in theatres today and fans can't keep calm. The visual spectacle has impressed audiences and critics alike. Besides megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas, Deepika Padukone’s acting prowess has also hogged attention, getting viewers' appreciation. 

Deepika can be seen donning a short hairdo with minimal makeup in the movie. This departure from her usual glamorous and polished looks has sparked a wave of admiration and curiosity among her followers.

Praising Deepika, Taran Adarsh wrote in his review, “Deepika Padukone is splendid, navigating her part with authority and elan.

A fan of Deepika expressed the excitement, tweeting, “Omg #DeepikaPadukone as Sumati (Sum 80) getting love and unconditional support from all over the world…”

A netizen wrote, “#DeepikaPadukone Steal the Show with her Impeccable Screen Presence”. Another wrote, “Other than @deepikapadukone no one else could even play that role brilliant acting.”

Another fan shared their joy, saying, “Waking up today and seeing all the appreciation DP is getting for Kalki makes me so happy and emotional at the same time. It increases my excitement to watch the movie even further. She’s the QUEEN OF INDIAN CINEMA for real #DeepikaPadukone #Kalki28989AD”

The excitement for Kalki 2898 AD is humongous, and this Prabhas-Deepika starrer will surely amp up over the weekend.

