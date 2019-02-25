Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar's 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' remake will release on this date

New Delhi: Bollywood's generation next actor Kartik Aaryan has some interesting projects lined-up. After 'Luka Chhupi' with Kriti Sanon, Kartik will be seen in the remake of the iconic movie 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh'. Newbie Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar will be seen opposite Kartik.

A few days back the star cast was officially announced by the makers and now the release date has been locked. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the details on Twitter. He wrote: “Release date finalised... #PatiPatniAurWoh to release on 10 Jan 2020... Stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey... Directed by Mudassar Aziz... Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Juno Chopra and Abhay Chopra.”

Release date finalised... #PatiPatniAurWoh to release on 10 Jan 2020... Stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey... Directed by Mudassar Aziz... Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Juno Chopra and Abhay Chopra. pic.twitter.com/Lr8P1UQ3rs — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 25, 2019

The movie will be helmed by Mudassar Aziz and will hit the screens on January 10, 2020. The venture will be backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Juno Chopra and Abhay Chopra.

The original 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' released in 1978 and featured superstar Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in lead roles. The rom-com was directed by the legendary BR Chopra.

Are you excited to watch the remake of this iconic movie?