Kartik Aaryan-Disha Patani join forces for a romantic comedy—Deets inside

New Delhi: Bollywood young guns Kartik Aaryan and Disha Patani are all set to join forces for a romantic comedy. The two stars have a huge fan following and their fresh-pairing on-screen will surely pull the crowd to theatres.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details. He wrote: “IT'S OFFICIAL... Kartik Aaryan and Disha Patani... New rom-com announced [not titled yet]... Directed by Anees Bazmee... Produced by Bhushan Kumar... Starts mid-2019.”

IT'S OFFICIAL... Kartik Aaryan and Disha Patani... New rom-com announced [not titled yet]... Directed by Anees Bazmee... Produced by Bhushan Kumar... Starts mid-2019. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 18, 2019

The rom-com will be directed by Anees Bazmee and will go on the floors in mid-2019.

After the humungous success of 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', Kartik has become the nation's heartthrob. The movie got him all the name and fame after his initial struggle in getting noticed. The actor is now gearing up to feature in big-budget movies and is the new 'it' boy in B-Town.

He has 'Pati, Pati Aur Woh' remake which also stars Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. Before that, he will be seen in 'Luka Chuppi' starring Kriti Sanon opposite him in the lead role. It is releasing on March 1, 2019. The movie is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan.

Disha, on the other hand, has 'Bharat' lined-up for release. The big budget movie stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. It is slated to hit the screens on Eid, June 5, 2019.