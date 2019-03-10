Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon's Luka Chuppi witnesses superb growth—Check out collections

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's 'Luka Chuppi' is winning hearts at the box office. The film exceeded expectations by raking in Rs 8 crore on the opening day and is now eyeing the Rs 75 crore mark.

'Luka Chuppi' has not only emerged at Aaryan's biggest opener till date but is also becoming the perfect weekend treat for moviegoers!

The latest collections of the romantic-comedy have been shared by noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter. He wrote, “#LukaChuppi has struck a chord with the youth... Biz on [second] Sat witnesses super growth... Crosses ₹ 60 cr... Eyes ₹ 75 cr... [Week 2] Fri 3.15 cr, Sat 5.20 cr. Total: ₹ 62.05 cr. India biz.”

#LukaChuppi has struck a chord with the youth... Biz on [second] Sat witnesses super growth... Crosses ₹ 60 cr... Eyes ₹ 75 cr... [Week 2] Fri 3.15 cr, Sat 5.20 cr. Total: ₹ 62.05 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 10, 2019

The film has indeed struck a chord with the youth as inspite of new releases like 'Badla' and 'Captain Marvel', the mass entertainer refuses to slow down.

The plot of 'Luka Chuppi' revolves around the concept of living in relationship. The film has been produced by Dinesh Vijan and marks Laxman Utekar's directorial debut.

'Luka Chuppi' hit the screens on March 1, 2019.