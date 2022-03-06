Kartik Aaryan travels through lanes of Mumbai for 'Shehzada' shoot, shares video

MUMBAI: It may be a lazy Sunday for many, but not so for Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan. The 'Dhamaka' actor shared a video of travelling through the lanes on Mumbai to the sets of his film, on his Instagram story.

He added a clapboard emoji and wrote "#Shehzada" in the video.

Starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, 'Shehzada' is a romantic-drama flick and has been directed by Rohit Dhawan. It is scheduled for release on November 4, 2022. The other cast includes Paresh Rawal, Rohit Bose Roy, Manisha Koirala, Sachin Khedkar and Ankur Rathee. The film is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Aravind, S Radhakrishna and Aman Gill.

Earlier, Kartik had shared a picture with co-star Kriti Sanon from the sets of the film, while celebrating the third anniversary of their previous collaboration, 'Luka Chuppi'.

He took to the caption and wrote, "aapke Guddu aur Rashmi aaj bhi saath hai3 yrs of #LukaChuppi celebrating on the sets of #Shehzada"Kartik was last seen in the OTT release, 'Dhamaka'.

Other upcoming projects of Kartik include 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Shezada', 'Captain India', 'Freddy' and Sajid Nadiadwala`s untitled next.

