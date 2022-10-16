NewsEntertainmentMovies
PHONE BHOOT

Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter’s Phone Bhoot’s audio launch event to be held on THIS date!

The audio launch event of Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter's upcoming film 'Phone Bhoot' to be held on October 18 in Mumbai.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 06:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Ever since the trailer of upcoming horror comedy ‘Phone Bhoot’, starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan has been released, it left the audience with sheer excitement about its release. While the makers have recently released the first song Kinna Sona from the film, now they are all set to release the entire album of the film with a grand audio launch event in Mumbai.

The audience is still vibing on the quirky and fun beats of Kinna Sona song from ‘Phone Bhoot’ featuring Katrina Kaif and two ghostbusters Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter leaving everyone craving for more from the film.  

While having not made the fans wait longer, the makers are all set to release the entire jukebox comprises of all the songs of the film. The audio launch is scheduled to be held in Mumbai on 18 October, Tuesday. The event will be a grand affair and will have the presence of the entire cast with the director, and music composers along with the singers. The event will also be covered by the media. Moreover, this has certainly taken our anticipation for the film to the next level as now we will also be able to enjoy the songs of the film from Tuesday, additionally the makers also plan to show their next song’s video exclusively to the audience present at the grand launch.  

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, ‘Phone Bhoot’ is produced by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film is all set to be released on November 4, 2022. 

