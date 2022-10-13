Phone Bhoot song Kinna Sona: Katrina Kaif tunes in her HOT avatar in this Punjabi dance number - Watch

New Delhi: Katrina Kaif’s fans are in for a huge treat from the makers of ‘Phone Bhoot’. After showcasing the teaser of the movie’s first song ‘Kinna Sona’ recently, the makers of the comedy of horrors have launched the entire song featuring the gorgeous Katrina Kaif along with her movie co-stars, Ishaan and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Touted to be Katrina’s first Punjabi song post her wedding, her arresting screen presence and new look in ‘Kinna Sonna’ has piqued the interest of her fans. Shot in a Halloween-like party sequence from the film, the song also features Ishaan and Siddhant and the chemistry between the trio looks amazing!

Also, Katrina’s smoking hot avatar in the song will make you root for her character as the world’s most beautiful ghost! The song ‘Kinna Sonna’ has been composed and penned by Tanishk Bagchi, sung by Zahrah and Tanishk and choreographed by Ganesh Hegde.

The quirky, humorous trailer is a testament that the film is surely going to be the best comedy of horrors that the audience will witness in cinemas this year.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, ‘Phone Bhoot’ is produced by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film is all set to be released on 4th November, 2022