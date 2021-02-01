हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif takes off to shoot upcoming film ‘Phone Bhoot’, posts video from plane- Watch

The clip captures actress Katrina Kaif sitting in a flight wearing a mask and face shield, ready to take off. She used emojis of a phone, a ghost, and an airplane to update fans about her working trip. Siddhant shared a picturesque image of Udaipur, revealing that the team will be shooting in the city.

Credit: Instagram/ @katrinakaif

New Delhi: Actress Katrina Kaif revealed through a post on social media that she is on her way to start the shoot for her upcoming horror comedy ‘Phone Bhoot’ in Udaipur.

The clip captures Katrina sitting in a flight wearing a mask and face shield, ready to take off. She used emojis of a phone, a ghost, and an airplane to update fans about her working trip.

Take a look at the clip that her fans reposted:

 

Her co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi took to Instagram stories to share moments from the airport and the flight. Siddhant even shared a picturesque image of Udaipur, revealing that the team is shooting in the city.

Visuals from Udaipur

Ishaan Khatter also shared visuals of the city where they are going to shoot their upcoming film and is visibly excited to get started as soon as possible.

The film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. Phone Bhoot has been written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath.

Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar. Katrina was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's 2019 film Bharat alongside Salman Khan and Disha Patani.

 

